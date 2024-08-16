Leo: Your health will remain good despite your busy schedule. You may go out with your spouse to purchase some valuable items for the household, which could put a slight strain on your finances. Be mindful not to spend money on unnecessary things, as it might upset your spouse. Your love life will reach new heights today, starting with a smile from your partner and ending with dreams of each other. Be polite and charming to everyone you encounter—only a few will know the secret behind your magnetic appeal. Today, the inner beauty of your life partner will shine through. It’s a day filled with spiritual activities, such as visiting a temple, helping the needy, and practicing meditation. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree, and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM