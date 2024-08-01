Leo: Smile, as it is the best remedy for all your problems. Avoid lending money today, but if necessary, ensure to get a written agreement specifying the repayment duration. An infant's illness will demand your immediate attention, so seek proper medical advice to avoid complications. The power of love gives you a reason to cherish life. Use your intellect to complete professional projects and generate new ideas. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be beneficial. Expect special attention from your spouse today. Remedy: Soak the roots of a Vidhara Tree in a pot of water overnight. Drink the water the next morning to enjoy a great time with your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm