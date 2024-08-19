Leo: Fortify your health, especially if you have heart concerns, by reducing coffee intake. Past expenditures might create financial strain today. Seek solace and joy in the company of children. Tread carefully in your relationship as sensitivity is heightened. Conduct thorough research before entering new business partnerships. A planned romantic evening might be disrupted by your partner's health. Be prepared for unexpected mood swings.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels to a Vishnu or Durga temple for improved well-being.