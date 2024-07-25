Leo: Evening plans like a movie or dinner with your spouse will keep you relaxed and in a wonderful mood. However, hosting a function at home today will require significant spending, which may negatively impact your financial situation. You'll have an extra burst of energy to organize a big party and gather everyone together. Keep your love as precious as ever. Work will go in your favor today. Try to avoid unnecessary interactions and focus on giving yourself ample time. Your spouse will make a special effort to make you happy today.

Lucky Color: Sea Green

Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Remedy: Add Gangajal to your bathing water to increase your income.