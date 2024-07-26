Leo: Meditation and self-realization will be beneficial for you today. Make wise investments to ensure returns on your hard-earned money. Children may cause some disappointment at school due to a lack of interest in their studies. Resolve any long-standing quarrels today, as tomorrow might be too late. Avoid repeating actions that no longer hold importance, as it only wastes your time. Your spouse might not be very supportive in difficult situations today. Spend quality time with your mother; she might share some loving anecdotes from your childhood.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM.

Remedy: Give a radish placed on a bronze plate to any temple or to beggars around the temple to maintain harmony and balance in the family.