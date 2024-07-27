Leo: Today, you are filled with hope. Long-pending arrears and dues will finally be recovered. Despite your efforts, the people you live with might not be very happy with you. You may find someone to share the ecstasy of love with. Consider spending time at a park or shopping mall with the younger members of your family. Your life partner will express all their good feelings for you today, despite any recent challenges. Sitting under a tree's shade will help you relax mentally and physically, allowing you to reflect on life's lessons. Remedy: Donate a bronze diya at a temple of Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu to bring bliss to your family life.

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

Dark Blue Lucky Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM