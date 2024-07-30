Leo: You will be very active and agile today, with your health fully supporting you. Real estate investment would be lucrative. Good advice from family members will bring gains. Travel will promote a romantic connection. You may not get good results at the office today, and someone close might betray you, causing you worry throughout the day. However, business travel will prove beneficial in the long run. Your life partner will put in a lot of effort to make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

Remedy: Chant "ॐ कें केतवे नमः" (Om Kem Ketave Namaha) 11 times for quick growth in your profession.