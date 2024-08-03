Leo: Your generous attitude will be a blessing in disguise, helping you overcome vices like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic improvements. Today, use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive issues at home. Be cautious as your romantic partner may try to flatter you with lines like, "Don't leave me alone in this lonely world." It's essential to give time to the relationships and people you value most. Those around you may do something that makes your partner fall for you all over again. A family member might share a love-related problem with you today; listen carefully and offer thoughtful advice.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Remedy: Improve your finances by feeding cows with Chana Dal (split Bengal grams).