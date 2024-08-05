Leo: You will be emotionally vulnerable today, so avoid situations where you might get hurt. Business profits can bring joy to many traders and entrepreneurs. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will help you make new friends. Brighten your love life by visiting a picnic spot. Pending proposals will get implemented. Engage with influential people to expand your network. Today, you will fall in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM