Leo: Your sense of humor is your biggest asset; try to use it to improve your health. Financially, things are looking up, and if you lent money to someone, expect to get it back today. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have the approval of others. If you're single, you might meet someone special today. However, make sure to clarify their relationship status before moving forward. From start to finish, the day will keep you feeling energetic at work. If you live away from home for studies or work, use your free time today to talk to your family members. This conversation might even get emotional. You might spend a lot of money with your spouse today, but you'll have a fantastic time. As a remedy, add a mixture of turmeric and milk to your bathing water to bring bliss and peace to your family.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM