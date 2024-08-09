Libra: Your energy levels will be elevated, and your financial situation will improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. Visiting your relatives will turn out to be even better than you expected. Your presence brings immense value to your loved ones, making the world a better place for them. Today, you'll be brimming with great ideas, and the activities you choose will yield rewards far beyond your expectations. With just a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Avoid wasting your precious time on unnecessary tasks.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Auspicious Time: 2:45 PM to 4:15 PM.

2:45 PM to 4:15 PM. Remedy: Wearing a copper coin around your neck on a red thread will help keep you energized.