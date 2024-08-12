Libra: You may spend time in sports to keep up your physical stamina. However, try to resist the urge to live in the moment and avoid overspending on entertainment. Unexpected responsibilities might disrupt your plans, leading you to focus more on helping others than yourself. If you're planning a short vacation with your partner, expect a memorable experience. As competition intensifies, your work schedule will become more demanding. Consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or other religious places to find peace and avoid unnecessary troubles. Today, you'll realize that the vows you took in your marriage were true, as your spouse truly is your soulmate.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Remedy: Feed barley to cows to bring happiness into your family life.