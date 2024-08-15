Libra: If you've been working overtime lately and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is more stress and dilemmas. Fortunately, any financial issues will be smoothed over with the help of friends. It's also a good time to help your children with their homework. Imagine the scent of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses—your love life will feel just as sweet today. You’ll be in the spotlight, with success within your reach. Make sure to understand things clearly, or you might end up wasting your free time overthinking. Your eyes will reveal your emotions, and today, you’re likely to have a heartfelt conversation with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM. Remedy: To gain health benefits, consider offering white flowers and some money in flowing water.