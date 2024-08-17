Libra: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to participate in a sports competition. However, due to past spending, you might find yourself in urgent need of money with limited options available. Matrimonial prospects are favorable for those who are eligible. Be cautious, as your spouse may be in a difficult mood, and it’s important to handle things with care. If you believe it's wise to spend excessive time with friends, you may face challenges in the future. Keep an eye on your spouse's health, as it might decline slightly. Today, you'll realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness and joy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief with you to attract good fortune in your business or work life.