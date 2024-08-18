Libra: Your tendency to focus on difficulties and exaggerate them might undermine your inner strength. It's a good idea to steer clear of any long-term investments for now. Instead, take some time to enjoy pleasant moments with a close friend. An evening out with friends or a shopping trip will bring you joy and excitement. It's also a fortunate day in matters of love—your partner might pleasantly surprise you by fulfilling some of your long-held fantasies. Today promises to be lively and social. Others may seek your advice and readily agree with your suggestions. If you have some free time, consider playing a game, but be cautious, as there's a slight risk of an accident, so stay alert. Unfortunately, you may feel disappointed by your partner, which could lead you to question your relationship or even consider ending it. To enhance your well-being, consider donating bronze vessels at a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.