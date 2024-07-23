Libra: Don't get upset when faced with a tricky situation. Just as food owes its flavor to salt, some unhappiness is essential to appreciate happiness. Attend a social gathering to lift your spirits. Invest wisely. Your children will make you proud with their achievements. Your sweetheart will be your angel today, so cherish the moments. New ventures will be attractive and promise good returns. You might consider spending your free time on religious activities today. Avoid unnecessary conflicts. Married life comes with many advantages, and you will experience all of them today.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as planet Jupiter is associated with Lord Brahma.