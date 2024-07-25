Libra: You need to let go of the past to move beyond the sentimental mood that grips you today. All the money you invested in the past to ensure a prosperous future will yield positive results today. This is an ideal day to draw attention from others with minimal effort on your part. Learn from your past defeats, as proposing today may not go as planned. Bold steps and decisions will bring favorable rewards. Rituals, hawans, and auspicious ceremonies will be performed at home. However, your spouse might cause you some loss today.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM. Remedy: For excellent health, sit under the moonlight for about 15 to 20 minutes.