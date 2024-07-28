Libra: Your rude behavior can spoil your wife's mood. It's important to understand that disrespect and taking someone for granted can severely jeopardize a relationship. Those who invest in the stock market may face losses today, so it's wise to be attentive and alert regarding your investments. Minor changes around the house will be undertaken to improve its appearance. Your love life might be a bit challenging. It's a good day to send out your resume or appear for an interview. You may face criticism from your senior due to numerous incomplete tasks left unattended in the past. Today, your free time will likely be spent catching up on office work. Additionally, your spouse might be too busy with friends, which could upset you.

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Remedy: Feed fishes with wheat flour balls.