Libra: Stress may lead to minor illnesses. To feel relaxed, spend time with friends and family. Be cautious with friends who ask for loans and don't repay them. Enjoy joyful moments with loved ones and find comfort with your beloved. Take some time out of your busy schedule to go out with your partner, though be aware that small conflicts might arise. Your partner will give you extra special attention today. However, be mindful as your health might suddenly worsen, causing stress throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Remedy: For great health benefits, eat and distribute saffron-based sweets to those in need.