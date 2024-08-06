Libra: Avoid conflict as it may worsen your illness. You will have frequent monetary transactions throughout the day, but by the end, you will have saved a good amount. Take time to relax and find happiness with close friends and family members. Your love life will bring you something truly wonderful today. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. Realizing the importance of time, you may prefer to spend some time in solitude, which will be beneficial for you. There is a risk that love between you and your spouse might diminish. Communicate to resolve differences before things get worse.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM. Remedy: Feed cows with black and white spots to achieve good health.