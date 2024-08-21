Bhubaneswar: A lightning strike occurred at the Dhauli peace pagoda on the outskirts of Odisha capital on Tuesday evening.

While full details of the damage are yet to be confirmed, it has been clearly established that the red warning light installed at the top of the Stupa has been destroyed. There are concerns that other artifacts may have also been damaged.

The incident took place around 6 PM when a severe thunderstorm swept through the area. At the time of the lightning strike, there were a few tourists present, who rushed to safety in fear. Fortunately, no one was injured by the lightning strike.

However, the red warning light, which had been a critical safety feature, was confirmed to have burned out, leading to concerns that the Ashoka Chakra at the top may have also sustained damage.

It is noteworthy that the red light was installed by the Bhubaneswar Airport authorities at the top of the Stupa as a safety measure for flights and helicopters navigating the area. The light operated continuously, serving as a crucial warning signal.

The tourism department was responsible for its maintenance, and whenever it malfunctioned, the airport authorities would promptly replace it with a new one.

Tourism department officials have been informed about the destruction of the warning light due to the lightning strike.