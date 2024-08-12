Puri: Lightning strike claimed life of a woman and left seven others critically injured at Chaitana Bhoi Sahi in Odisha's Puri district, today.

The deceased was identified as Kunti Bhoi (45).

As per reports, the mishap took place when they were working at agricultural field.

While all of them were rescued and rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, Kunti died during treatment at the healthcare facility.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality after the tragic incident.

Notably, several areas of Puri experienced thunderstorm and heavy rainfall, this morning.