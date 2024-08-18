Bhubaneswar: Lightning strikes have claimed the lives of 15 people in Odisha in two days.

Altogether six persons were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Odisha today (Sunday) while nine persons, including a couple, had lost their lives in similar incidents in six districts of the state yesterday (Saturday).

Besides, several people were injured in lightening strikes across the state in two days.

Lightning claimed the lives of two persons in Kendrapara and one each in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Sonepur districts, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have expressed grief over the loss of lives due to lightening strikes in the state and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons, added the CMO.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government will bear the medical expenses of the injured persons. He wished for the early recovery of the injured, said the CMO.

Notably, lightning strikes had claimed the lives of two persons each in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak, and one each in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts yesterday.