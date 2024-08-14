Bhubaneswar: A male lion namely 'Krish' passed away at Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park, today.

The animal died at the age of 20. A zoo-born hybrid lion, 'Krish' was a significant part of the zoo's animal family.

Born on June 16, 2004 at Nandankanan, 'Krish' fathered two surviving offsprings with lioness Radha—Kalpana, born on July 23, 2015, and Jeet, born on March 6, 2017.

In recent weeks, Krish's health had been in decline due to his age. On July 26, the lion showed signs of emaciation, general weakness, and a noticeable reduction in appetite. He was placed under continuous geriatric palliative care by the zoo's dedicated veterinary team.

Despite the best efforts to improve his condition, Krish's health continued to deteriorate, and he spent his final week mostly in a recumbent state, unable to get up. Krish took his last breath today at 9:00 AM.

The zoo's authorities expressed deep sorrow over the loss, acknowledging Krish's long life as a testament to the care and dedication provided by the staff.