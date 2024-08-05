New Delhi: As the political and social crisis in Bangladesh intensifies, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, engaged in a crucial meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday.

The discussion held on the sidelines of parliamentary proceedings, focused on the escalating situation in Bangladesh and its potential repercussions for regional stability, Congress sources told IANS.

While specific details of their conversation were not disclosed, it is understood that the discussion aimed to address the broader impacts of the turmoil in Bangladesh.

"The meeting highlighted a collaborative effort to stay informed and respond effectively to the rapidly changing situation in the neighbouring country," a source said.

The meeting comes in the wake of dramatic developments in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the country. Hasina arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, following violent protests in Dhaka that have resulted in widespread destruction and significant loss of life.

The violent clashes between protesters and police in Dhaka have left over 100 people dead and more than 1,000 injured in recent days, pushing the total death toll in the anti-government protests to over 300 in just three weeks.

The unrest, initially sparked by student protests against civil service job quotas, has evolved into a broader anti-government uprising demanding Hasina’s resignation. Meanwhile, Hasina arrived in India in a military transport plane of Bangladesh Air Force as thousands of protesters stormed and vandalised 'Ganabhaban' - the official residence of the Prime Minister in Dhaka.

Several reports said that she will be leaving for London soon.

The house of Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also reportedly set on fire in Dhanmondi, an upscale area of the Bangladesh capital. As Hasina left for India, Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed the news of her resignation and said that an interim government will be formed soon to run the country. The Army chief also said he will meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin soon to chart the future course of action.

