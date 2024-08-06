Bhubaneswar: Amid ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, 'radicals' reportedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Meherpur and destroyed all Hindu idols including Lord Jagannath.

ISKCON spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das confirmed the incident.

As per reports, an ISKCON Temple located in Bangladesh’s Khulna division was set on fire. The idols of deities including Lord Jagannath were burnt in the incident.

"One of our ISKCON centers (rented) in Meherpur was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladev, and Devi Subhadra. Three devotees who lived in the center somehow managed to escape and survived," Das said.

In the wake of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, the 'fundamentalists' targeted Hindu temples across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing unrest.

Besides, many Hindu and other minority communities are reportedly under threat in the neighbouring country.

Three years ago, radical Islamists had attacked a 200-year-old Jagannath temple in Noakhali under the pretext of blasphemy.

Hunderds of Muslim mob vandalised the temple, looted temple assets worth crores on October 22, 2021, a week after targeting the temple.