Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 24 hours, the agency added.

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha may experience heavy rainfall today.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Bargarh, the Regional Meteorological Centre here forecasted and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

On the other hand, the IMD in its North Indian Ocean Extended Range Outlook for Cyclogenesis said there is a low probability of formation of a fresh cyclonic circulation/ low pressure area over coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and North Odisha around August 8.