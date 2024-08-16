Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The system may become more marked and move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next 2-3 days, the agency said.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh & adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh in the morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 16th of Aug 2024. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during next 2-3 days," the IMD said in its bulletin.

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre here has forecasted that several districts of Odisha may receive heavy rainfall today.

"Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Jharsuguda," the Meteorological Centre predicted and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.