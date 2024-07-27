Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall due to a Low Pressure Area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, the Southwest Monsoon has been active over Odisha. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Ganganagar, Sikar, Gwalior, Sidhi, centre of Low Pressure Area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and thence eastwards to north Bay of Bengal, the agency said

Below is day-wise weather forecast for Odisha in connection with the system.

July 27: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, and Kalahandi.

July 28: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur.

July 29: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore.

July 30: Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur.

July 31: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, and Kendrapara.