Bhubaneswar: The dawn-to-dusk Bharat Bandh called by the Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti evoked lukewarm response in Odisha, today.

Despite the lack of significant impact of the bandh in the state, the agitators staged picketing and blockades in several areas. They halted the Sambalpur-Puri and Sambalpur-Rayagada Intercity Express trains at Khetrajpur station in the morning, causing brief disruption in movement of trains.

Many academic institutions across the state remained closed, and vehicular traffic was disrupted in some locations. However, most offices and business establishments remained open.

Protestors also picketed at bus stands, affecting public transportation services in cities like Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Rourkela, and Rayagada.

No reports of violence or untoward incidents emerged from any part of the state.

In Bolangir town, members of the Joint Action Committee of Scheduled Castes and Tribes staged road blockades early in the morning, protesting in front of the district head post office and raising slogans.

In response to the bandh call, security measures were heightened across Odisha.

The blockade caused significant inconvenience to passengers and officegoers as buses remained off the roads, and public transportation services were severely affected.

The bandh call has been given in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The ruling, which discusses the concept of "quota within quota," has sparked protests from various groups who believe it undermines the original intent of the reservation system.