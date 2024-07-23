Bhubaneswar: Amid criticism by Opposition BJD over Union Budget 2024, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his gratitude to Centre for budgetary allocation for the development of Odisha.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for giving special importance to the development of Odisha's tourism sector and making arrangements to provide necessary financial support in the budget 2024.

Along with the tourism sector, wildlife, marine resources and temple development will contribute significantly to Odisha's economic growth, making the state a centre of tourist attraction, Majhi wrote on the X.

However, the budget drew strong flak from opposition members in the state.

Reacting to the budget, BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain described it as 'disappointing' and 'directionless'.

"The Budget presented by Hon'ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is quite disappointing and seems directionless. Youths were expecting something on jobs, farmers were expecting support for addes income, women wanted something on price rise. Moreover, the middle-class has been left high and dry," the Athagarh MLA wrote on his X handle.

Taking a dig at BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha from Odisha, he said that the state lost another opportunity to get additional financial assistance from the NDA government at the Centre.

"It is also quite disappointing that unlike Andhra Pradesh and Bihar which got handsome financial packages Odisha was left high & dry. The budget from State’s perspective may be termed as anti-Odisha to say the least. People were expecting much more from the 20-strong contingent of Lok Sabha MPs they have sent to Parliament. Another opportunity lost," the 8-time legislator said.

BJD legislator Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo lambasted the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister in Parliament today.

He said that without number from Odisha, the BJP could have never formed the government at the Centre. PM Narendra Modi started the election campaign in name of Lord Jagannath. While special package was allocated for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Odisha received nothing. The party took 20 MPs from Odisha, but gave double zero. This shows BJP's attitude towards Odisha.

"The BJP formed the double-engine government here, gaining 20 MP seats from Odisha, but the Centre allocated double zero (00) in return," the Balangir MLA criticised.