Bhubaneswar: Police arrested a man for allegedly cheating women of lakhs on the pretext of marriage here in the city.

The accused has been identified as Satyajit Managobind Samal, 34, from Jajpur district, currently residing at Prachi Vihar in Chandrasekharpur area in Bhubaneswar.

The capital police seized Rs 2.10 lakh cash, a car, a motorcycle, one small arm and ammunition, frozen bank accounts totaling Rs 1.75 lakh and two false marriage agreement certificates from the possession of the accused person.

Police revealed that the accused was leading a sophisticated lifestyle by trapping women.

The probe started on a complaint lodged by a woman at the Capital Police Station on February 26.

As per the complaint, the woman came in contact with Satyajit through a matrimonial site. They started chattings and meetings regularly that led to love relationship. Later, the accused forced her for physical relationship on pretext of marriage and demanded money to purchase a car.

The complainant took a personal loan from the State Bank of India and purchased a Baleno car for the accused. She also gave Rs 36 lakh cash to him. When she asked him to return her money and car, the accused threatened to kill her at gunpoint.

During the investigation, police found that Satyajit had taken Rs 27 lakh cash in different phases, including Baleno car whose cost was Rs 8.15 lakh. The victim had availed personal loans from the HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, ICICI, and SBI to meet the accused's demands.

Furthermore, the police found that accused had trapped another working woman in Bhubaneswar from who he had taken Rs 8.60 lakh and a Bullet motorcycle (Interceptor) worth about Rs. 3,50,000.

With help of criminal intelligence and technical support, the Capital Police arrested the accused U/s-417/419/420/506 IPC/25/27 Arms Act on Friday.