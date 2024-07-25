Nayagarh: In a highly shocking incident, a man allegedly poisoned his five-year-old daughter and later killed himself at Debottar Colony in Odisha's Nayagarh district.

It is suspected that the incident took place two days ago as two-day-old milk and newspapers were found in an unreceived condition near the door of the house.

The deceased were identified as Pulak Biswal and his daughter.

According to reports, Pulak had married a woman three months ago after the death of his first wife, who was the mother of the girl. Despite his second marriage, Pulak was not happy regarding his daughter's future.

Being worried over the matter, he decided to take the extreme step, reports said. Pulak reportedly fed a toxic substance to his daughter before hanging himself.

Pulak's second wife had gone to her parental home. She returned to Nayagarh after staying there for two days, only to find the house locked from the inside. After failing to get a response, she informed the police.

In the presence of the local magistrate, Nayagarh Town police broke into the house and found the bodies of the father-daughter duo.

A scientific team was conducting further investigations while the bodies will be sent for post-mortem.

The police have initiated an investigation to determine the reasons behind this extreme decision of Pulak. His second wife and her family members were being questioned by the police.