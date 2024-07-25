Kuchinda: A man allegedly raped his six-year-old daughter at a village under Mahulapali police and Kuchinda NAC limits in Sambalpur district. The incident came to the fore after an FIR was lodged with local police in this connection, today morning.

The identity of the minor girl is not being revealed keeping in mind the sensitivity of the incident.

According to a source, under the influence of sexual urge, the man outraged the modesty of his minor daughter. The rape survivor became critical following the alleged act.

Acting on the FIR, Mahulapali cops reached the spot and brought the accused man to the police station. Police have detained him and he is being interrogated to gather more information.

The minor girl was rescued and admitted to a health facility for treatment in critical condition.

A detailed probe into the allegation is underway, a senior official expressed.