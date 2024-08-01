Bhubaneswar: A man was sentenced to death today by the District and Sessions Judge Court-Second in Bhubaneswar for killing his wife and slitting the 6-year-old daughter’s throat on June 9, 2022.

The convict identified as Sanjit Das hails from Ghatikia locality under Khandagiri police limits.

Quantum of punishment was pronounced by the court based on fingerprints, 18 documents, and other scientific evidence and after listening to at least 15 witnesses.

According to a source, the victim woman Saraswati Das was stabbed 33 times to death. The minor girl had got cured after battling for life for nearly three months in a hospital.

Notably, the court of Justice Bandana Kar termed the crime as a ‘rarest of the rare’ incident.

The minor girl, convict’s mother, and sister-in-law (elder brother’s wife) were the principal witnesses.

Defence counsel had prayed the court to award the minimum possible punishment, which was not accepted by the court, prosecution lawyer Salil Kumar Pradhan expressed.

Saraswati is also survived by another child, who was then a three-day-old baby. Convict Sanjit had pulled his wife away from his two children and murdered her on the intervening day.

The crime was a fallout of family feud, the prosecution lawyer further said.