Bhubaneswar: A man, aged around 35, was allegedly stoned to death in Odisha’s Rourkela city today.

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased person.

Some miscreants allegedly crushed the victim person’s head with a stone on Vaishnodevi hill near Gopabandhupali in the steel city in the afternoon.

A few locals spotted the victim in a pool of blood while collecting firewood and informed the incident to Plant Site police.

Soon, the cops reached the spot and rushed the victim to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). However, the victim was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The police have launched a probe into the incident after registering a murder case. They have reportedly found blood stains on a piece of stone found at the spot.

A scientific team and a dog squad have been pressed into service to find out any clues to the incident.

The victim’s body has been kept at the morgue of RGH. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the victim was stoned to death by some miscreants, police said.