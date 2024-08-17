Tigiria (Cuttack): A man surrendered before Tigiria police reportedly after killing a widow at Panchagaon village here in the district.

The accused has been identified as Kartik Sethy, 35.

According to reports, Kartik used to stay with the deceased woman Kalpana Dash at her home to take care of her and her 87-year-old father-in-law.

A year ago, Kalpana's husband had died by suicide after jumping into a river.

The accused alleged that the 45-year-old Kalpana had an illicit affair with someone that he had been opposing. Despite repeated opposition, the woman continued that relationship.

Kartik reportedly slit the woman's throat after getting her intoxicated between 1 AM and 1.30 AM in the wee hours of Saturday. He surrendered before the police at around 3 AM following the murder.

A forensic team from Cuttack reportedly rushed to the incident site for investigation.