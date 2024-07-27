Rourkela: A man was arrested today by Uditnagar police for allegedly threatening a woman with dire consequences after she refused to accept his love proposal in Rourkela of Sundargarh district.

The accused was identified as 29-year-old Abhas Sahu from Jhadatarang in Vedavyas locality in Rourkela. He is a driver by occupation.

According to a source, the 32-year-old victim woman is a widow. She works in a private organisation. She has two children. Abhas is also married. He and the woman previously knew each other through Instagram and became friends. After some days, the accused proposed her.

On Friday, the accused came to the woman’s office and proposed again. When she rejected, the man threatened her. Even to the extent, he scolded her by using abusive words.

Subsequently, the widow lodged an FIR with Uditnagar police in this connection. Acting on which, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to court later in the day.