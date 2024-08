Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress today expelled former Cuttack district president Manas Chaudhary from the party with immediate effect.

The AICC approved the expulsion of the Congress leader for six years due to indiscipline and anti-party activities, a letter issued by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) stated.

Notably, Congress won 14 Assembly seats and retained one Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded elections this year.