Bhubaneswar: The state government will organise mass drug administration (MDA) in 11 districts of Odisha from August 10 to 19 for elimination of lymphatic filariasis.

The Health and Family Welfare department today held a media sensitization workshop regarding the MDA in the capital city here. The objective of this workshop was to ensure dissemination of information highlighting the debility caused by lymphatic filariasis so that people can get accurate information about this serious disease.

“Keeping in mind India's commitment to eliminate filariasis by 2030 and acknowledging the importance of continuing important public health initiatives, the state government, under the National Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination Programme, is undertaking MDA rounds from August 10 to 19 coinciding with the second round of National De-Worming (NDD) Programme in Angul, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundargarh districts,” said Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra at the workshop.

The programme will be implemented in 197 Implementation Units (IUs) of the above 11 districts as per newer strategy of elimination of lymphatic filariasis. The MDA programme is being implemented with administration of triple drug therapy i.e. DEC, Albendazole and Ivermectine as per new strategy to eliminate lymphatic filariasis. Children below two years, pregnant women and seriously ill persons will not take these drugs, he added.

Participating in the workshop, Bijaya Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Health Services in Odisha, said, “To attain the goal of elimination of lymphatic filariasis, collaborative efforts and mobilization of all available resources are essential. Under such circumstances emphasis is being given to all the high risk areas and ensures all target population consumes medicine under direct supervision of drug administrator (DA). ASHA, Anganwadi Workers, SHGs and other volunteers have been identified as DA.”

The DAs will visit every house to administer the MDA drugs. The MDA shall be carried out through collaborative efforts and mobilizing all resources to reach all target population for at least 90 per cent supervised drug consumption, Mohapatra added.