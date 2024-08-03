Bhubaneswar: The state government will make all possible efforts for setting up of a mega steel plant in mineral-rich Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The government will form a task force headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja to hold discussions with interested corporate houses for establishment of a mega steel plant in Keonjhar.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting of the Industry Department, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, at Lokseva Bhawan in Odisha capital here today.

“Keonjhar has plenty of mineral resources. Besides, it has proper infrastructure including power supply, water and communication for industrial growth,” said the Chief Minister while asking the officials concerned to expedite efforts for setting up of a mega steel mill in Keonjhar.

The Chief Minister put emphasis on labour intensive sectors like textiles and food processing for creating employment opportunities for the youths of Odisha. He advised the officials to encourage the Odia entrepreneurs to set up new industries in the state.

“The state government has set a target to create around 3.5 lakh employment opportunities in Odisha in next five years,” said the Chief Minister.

Industries Department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma gave a detailed presentation regarding the industrial sector in the state.

According to him, Odisha has received applications for setting up of altogether 989 industrial units in the state since 2016. The Single Window Clearance Authority of the state government has so far approved 674 industrial projects.

Till date, the state government has handed over land for 352 industrial projects while the construction work is in progress for 183 units, he added.

Sharma revealed that a total of 74 new industrial projects have started their operations in the state.

He claimed that the state has so far received proposals of 12 foreign direct investments (FDIs). The Industries Department is taking all steps for execution of 41 major investment proposals in the state.

Among others, Industries Minister Sampad Charan Swain, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary to CMO Nikunja Bihari Dhala, Finance Department Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra and IPICOL Managing Director Bhupinder Singh Poonia were present at the meeting.