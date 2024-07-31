Bhubaneswar: Higher Education department today published the remaining timeline for e-Admission to Post Graduation (PG) courses in public universities and colleges in Odisha. Merit List for admission under SAMS for the academic session 2024-25 will be out on August 5, a notification mentioned.

Any changes in the dateline will be communicated in the future through newspapers as well as on the SAMS website www.samsodisha.gov.in . Common Prospectus (CP) for PG courses is available on the official website. Interested candidates were requested to refer to CP for the below mentioned activities: