Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to enhance railway safety and increase train speeds, the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 275.01 crore for safety fencing along tracks in Bhadrak-Palasa and Khurda Road-Puri railway sections of Khurda Road division under East Coast Railway (ECoR).

This project aims to facilitate the safe operation of trains at speeds up to 130 kmph and beyond.

To ensure effective fencing and avoid any disruptions, the Ministry decided to construct boundary walls nearer to tracks. The project plan involves erection of fences at the boundary of railway lands, with actual distance to be determined by zonal railway authorities based on the site conditions, maintenance requirements, multi-tracking works, level of trespassing and overall effectiveness of proposed fencing.

The initiative also aims to seal the entry to track at level crossings, ROBs (flyovers), RUBs (underpasses), bridges and other critical locations requiring access control. Apart from this, cattle grazing nearby will not get access to railway line. This will also provide for smooth traffic movement and prevent the loss of livestock and wildlife.

Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed in Lok Sabha, stating that safety fencing would be strategically implemented at vulnerable locations to support the running of Vande Bharat trains at speeds between 110 kmph and 130 kmph. For speeds exceeding 130 kmph, continuous safety fencing will be installed along the entire track length.

Worth mentioning, the Ministry remains committed to advancing railway safety and infrastructure to meet the growing demands of semi-high-speed train travel. The proposed project marks a significant step towards achieving these goals, ensuring a safer and more efficient railway network in India.