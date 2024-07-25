Khallikote: In a tragic mishap, two minor siblings drowned while another had a narrow escape in Khallikote area of Ganjam district here today. The minor siblings were identified as children of one Rajendra Sabar of Marei Nua village. While the boy was aged six years, the girl was four years old.

As per reports, the trio had gone to the village pond when they slipped and drowned. When they did not return, families and villagers searched for the children. A while later, they rescued all three of them from the water body and rushed them to Khallikote hospital but two of them were declared brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident.