Pipili: Four persons, including an infant, narrowly escaped disaster on Sunday when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after skidding off the road at Bahabaja Chhak in Pipili.

According to reports, the car veered off the road after colliding with an electric scooter. The accident occurred when the car driver swerved sharply to avoid hitting a stray bull.

Following the collision, both the car and the electric scooter careened off the road. Shortly after, the car burst into flames, causing panic among the passengers and bystanders.

Remarkably, no casualties were reported. A team of fire services personnel from Pipili promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Both the electric scooter rider and the car's occupants sustained only minor injuries.