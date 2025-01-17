New Delhi: BMW India on Friday launched its first-ever ‘Made in India’ BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric at the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025’ here.

The introductory ex-showroom price of the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric eDrive20L M Sport is Rs 49,00,000, the company said in a statement.

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric becomes the first electric vehicle by BMW to be ‘Made in India’. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is available exclusively in the eDrive20L drivetrain.

“BMW has pioneered a disruption in the Indian premium automotive segment by launching the first-ever X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric. Exuding space, comfort and versatility, it is the perfect premium SUV for rising aspirations of new Bharat,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

The SUV is available in Mineral White, Carbon Black, Portimao Blue, Sparkling Copper Grey and Skyscraper Grey metallic paintworks.

“As the first ‘Made in India’ EV from BMW, the X1 Long Wheelbase beckons a new era of innovation and excellence,” Pawah added.

The fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology features a highly integrated drive unit within a single housing. It is powered by an electric motor on front axle, with single-speed transmission.

It produces an output of 204 hp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm.

“The compact high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a gross capacity of 66.4 kWh providing an attractive MIDC driving range of 531 kms,” according to the company.

The car is capable of fast and hassle-free charging, The charging time for 130 kW DC Charger is 10-80 per cent in 29 minutes (120 kms added range in 10 min) and 11 kW AC Charger is 0-100 per cent in about six hour and 30 minutes.

According to the company, customers can buy the SUV through BMW Financial Services at Rs 38,422 per month.

“A complimentary 5-year BMW Roadside Assistance is available round the clock and ensures that customers are well taken care of in emergencies,” according to the company.

The car can now be booked at BMW dealerships across the country.

