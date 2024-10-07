With the launch of 5G in India, smartphones supporting the 5G network have become an essential device. With 8 GB RAM and a Snapdragon processor, a 5G smartphone can be a very useful gadget for anyone, thanks to ultra-high-speed internet.

However, 5G smartphones are usually priced higher than 4G smartphones. Therefore, affordability is also a factor for many when it comes to buying 5G smartphones.

Here are two 5G smartphones that are priced below Rs 12,000 and have 8 GB RAM along with a Snapdragon processor.

Motorola g45 5G

Price: ₹11,999

Specifications:

8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor

To buy Motorola g45 5G on Flipkart, click here.

Motorola G34 5G

Price: ₹11,999

Specifications:

8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Snapdragon 695 5G Processor

To buy Motorola G34 5G on Flipkart, click here.