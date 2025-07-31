Aquarius: Your friends will be a source of joy and encouragement today. If you're aiming for long-term financial stability, it's time to adopt disciplined saving habits. Reconnecting with old friends may bring unexpected support and positivity. Be mindful of your words—harsh language could disrupt the harmony in your relationship. Work-related stress may continue to weigh on you, making it difficult to give time to your loved ones. However, taking a short break to spend quality time with your spouse can help restore emotional balance. Do keep an eye on your partner’s health, as it might impact some of your plans or responsibilities today. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, offer Kapoor Aarti (camphor offering) to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.