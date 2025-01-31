Aquarius: Your hard work, combined with the timely support from your family, will lead to the desired outcomes. Keep up the effort to maintain the positive momentum. Any advice from your father today could be valuable at work. While your family will be supportive, they might also have high expectations. Your love life could take a significant turn today, as your partner may bring up the topic of marriage. Take your time to consider all aspects before making any decisions. Elders of your zodiac sign may find some free time to reconnect with old friends. However, health concerns about a child or elderly family member could cause stress, which might impact your married life. Discipline is key to success, and you can begin cultivating it by organizing your space. Remedy: Read the Parvati Mangal Stotra to enjoy a blissful family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Before 4:00 p.m.