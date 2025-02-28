Aquarius: Your impulsive behavior might unintentionally create trouble for a friend, so be mindful of your actions. A family member’s illness could lead to financial strain, but their well-being should be your top priority. While the day holds overall benefits, someone you trust may disappoint you. Romance may blossom as a friendship deepens. Use your confidence to expand your social circle and build new connections. A lack of quality time could lead to frustration between you and your partner. If you're married, you might receive a concerning complaint about your child, which could upset you. Remedy: Ensure your home receives ample sunlight to promote good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.